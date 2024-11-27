Chennai to receive heavy rains till December 1, but no threat of flooding

CHENNAI: Chennai and parts of Tamil Nadu are bracing for heavy to very heavy rainfall as a cyclonic system is developing over the Southwest Bay of Bengal.

According to the regional meteorological centre here, the system, currently classified as a deep depression, is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm within the next 12 hours, bringing widespread rainfall and strong gusts to the region.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the system was positioned approximately 120 km east-southeast of Trincomalee, Sri Lanka, and about 550 km south-southeast of Chennai.

Moving north-northwest at a speed of 13 kmph, the system is projected to approach the Tamil Nadu coast while skirting the Sri Lankan coastline over the next two days. It is likely to cross the coast between Cuddalore and Chennai around November 30.

The IMD has issued a severe weather warning for Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, and Karaikal, predicting heavy rainfall across multiple districts.

On November 28, orange alert was issued for Kancheepuram, Chengelpattu, Villupuram and Cuddalore district and Pondicherry as heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecasted.

On November 29-30, the orange alert was issued for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Ranipet districts. The rain is forecasted to persist in Chennai and surrounding areas through December 1, accompanied by moderate showers and intermittent thunderstorms.