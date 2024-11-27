Normalcy hit, delta farmers worried over more rain in Tamil Nadu

NAGAPATTINAM: Normalcy took a hit in the delta districts on Tuesday as rains lashed the region through the day. At 67.6 cm, Nagapattinam district recorded the highest rainfall in a 10-hour period ending 6 pm on Tuesday. Farmers fear such downpour could affect standing samba and thaladi paddy cultivation in low-lying areas were it to continue unabated into Wednesday.
The Regional Meteorological Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) had declared a Red Alert for Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts as well as Karaikal, an Orange Alert for Ariyalur and Thanjavur, and Yellow Alert for Perambalur and Tiruchy districts.
Accordingly, a holiday was declared for schools and colleges in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Karaikal where there was heavy rainfall. In Thanjavur, a holiday was declared only for schools.
From 8.30 am to 6 pm, Nagapattinam district recorded a total of 67.6 cm rainfall, with an average of 9.6 cm.
Among the rain gauges in the district, Nagapattinam taluk recorded the highest rainfall at 12.7 cm. Tiruvarur district recorded a total of 63 cm rainfall in the corresponding period, with an average of 7 cm.
Thanjavur recorded 51.2 cm rainfall, with an average of 2.4 cm. In Mayiladuthurai district, a total of 35.1 cm rainfall was recorded. At 7.56 cm, Tharangambadi taluk received the highest. Karaikal received 5.19 cm rainfall. As for Tiruchy district, a total of 10.2 cm rainfall was recorded, the average reading at 4.25 cm. At 1.2 cm, Kallakudi station received the highest rainfall.
In view of the rains, the water release from Kallanai (Grand Anicut) into the Grand Anaicut Canal was stopped. The outflow into Cauvery and Vennaru stood at 52 cusecs
Sami Natarajan, a farmer from Orathanadu in Thanjavur and the state general secretary of the Tamil Nadu farmers’ association, said crops in low-lying areas could be inundated if the rains continued into Wednesday.
PS Masilamani of Tiruvarur, another farmer leader, said harvest has been affected in pockets of the district where kuruvai cultivation was taken up belatedly.
“As the rains are moderate, standing samba and thaladi paddy are safe for now,” he said. If the rain continues for another few days, farmers may face hardships, he added.
Meanwhile, all boats in coastal districts remained berthed at harbours and fish landing centres following the warning issued against venturing into sea. In Vedaranyam, the sea receded for a few metres.
(With inputs from Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur and Tiruchy)