Normalcy hit, delta farmers worried over more rain in Tamil Nadu

NAGAPATTINAM: Normalcy took a hit in the delta districts on Tuesday as rains lashed the region through the day. At 67.6 cm, Nagapattinam district recorded the highest rainfall in a 10-hour period ending 6 pm on Tuesday. Farmers fear such downpour could affect standing samba and thaladi paddy cultivation in low-lying areas were it to continue unabated into Wednesday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) had declared a Red Alert for Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts as well as Karaikal, an Orange Alert for Ariyalur and Thanjavur, and Yellow Alert for Perambalur and Tiruchy districts.

Accordingly, a holiday was declared for schools and colleges in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Karaikal where there was heavy rainfall. In Thanjavur, a holiday was declared only for schools.

From 8.30 am to 6 pm, Nagapattinam district recorded a total of 67.6 cm rainfall, with an average of 9.6 cm.

Among the rain gauges in the district, Nagapattinam taluk recorded the highest rainfall at 12.7 cm. Tiruvarur district recorded a total of 63 cm rainfall in the corresponding period, with an average of 7 cm.

Thanjavur recorded 51.2 cm rainfall, with an average of 2.4 cm. In Mayiladuthurai district, a total of 35.1 cm rainfall was recorded. At 7.56 cm, Tharangambadi taluk received the highest. Karaikal received 5.19 cm rainfall. As for Tiruchy district, a total of 10.2 cm rainfall was recorded, the average reading at 4.25 cm. At 1.2 cm, Kallakudi station received the highest rainfall.