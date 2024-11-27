Severe weather warning issued for Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Karaikal

CHENNAI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe weather warning for Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, and Karaikal, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall over the coming days.

The deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm within the next 12 hours.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the depression was centred approximately 120 km east-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka) and 550 km south-southeast of Chennai.

Moving north-northwest at a speed of 13 kmph, the system is projected to continue its trajectory towards the Tamil Nadu coast, skirting the Sri Lankan coastline over the next two days.

On Wednesday, extremely heavy rainfall is predicted in Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, and Karaikal. Other districts, including Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Chennai, and Puducherry, are also likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.