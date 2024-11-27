Severe weather warning issued for Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Karaikal

CHENNAI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe weather warning for Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, and Karaikal, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall over the coming days.
The deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm within the next 12 hours.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the depression was centred approximately 120 km east-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka) and 550 km south-southeast of Chennai.
Moving north-northwest at a speed of 13 kmph, the system is projected to continue its trajectory towards the Tamil Nadu coast, skirting the Sri Lankan coastline over the next two days.
On Wednesday, extremely heavy rainfall is predicted in Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, and Karaikal. Other districts, including Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Chennai, and Puducherry, are also likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Over the subsequent days, Chennai and its neighbouring districts will bear the brunt of the storm’s effects, with heavy to very heavy rains persisting through 1 December. Moderate rainfall is expected across most regions, accompanied by intermittent thunderstorms and lightning.
Strong winds are forecast along coastal areas, with speeds of 40-50 kmph on 27 November, increasing to 55-65 kmph and gusting up to 75 kmph by 29-30 November. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are anticipated across Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, and Karaikal between 27 November and 1 December.
Residents have been advised to stay indoors, avoid waterlogged areas, and follow updates from local authorities. Fishermen are warned against venturing into the sea due to high winds and rough conditions. Emergency services and disaster management teams are on alert to address potential flooding and disruptions.
In the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Wednesday, Nagapattinam received the highest rainfall of 19 cm, while several stations in Chennai and its neighbourhood recorded rainfall exceeding 10 cm. Stations in Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai also experienced heavy downpours.