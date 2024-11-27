Cyclone Fengal: Rains continue to batter Tamil Nadu, standing crops damaged in Cauvery delta region

Rains continued overnight in Tamil Nadu's Cauvery delta areas affecting standing paddy crops and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely in a few places in Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts, also part of the delta region.

The deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is forecast to strengthen into cyclone Fengal by Wednesday, putting Tamil Nadu under high alert. Fengal is expected to track towards the Tamil Nadu coast, passing near Sri Lanka.

Rains submerged crops, partially and completely, at several places including those in and around Tiruvarur, Thiruthuraipoondi, Muthupettai, Mayilduthurai, Vedaranyam and according to farmers' rough estimates, crops over at least 2,000 acres were affected.

In view of the rains, November 27 has been declared a holiday for schools and colleges, including Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai districts.

A holiday has been declared only for schools in Chennai, Chengelpet, Ariyalur, Kanchipuram.

According to the IMD--Regional Meteorological Centre's update on Wednesday morning, the deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwards with a speed of 10 kmph and lay centred about 470 km southeast of Nagapattinam, and 670 km south-southeast of Chennai.

The deep depression is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm on November 27 and heavy to very heavy rain at a few places and extremely heavy rain at one or two places is likely in Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts.

It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. Thereafter, it will continue to move north-northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu coast skirting Sri Lanka's coast during the subsequent two days.

"Heavy to very rain at a few places with extremely heavy rain at one or two places is likely to occur over Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal area," the IMD said.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Pudukkottai districts, it added.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)