Princess of Dubai launches 'Divorce' perfume following high-profile marriage split

The princess of Dubai is preparing to launch a new perfume line 'Divorce' under her brand Mahra M1.

In July 2024, Sheikha Mahra Al Maktoum, the 30-year-old daughter of Dubai ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced her divorce publicly on Instagram.

Mahra’s post appeared to be invoking a controversial tactic where a man can instantly divorce his wife by declaring it three times.

The couple married in April 2023 in a lavish ceremony, and their first child was born in May 2024.

