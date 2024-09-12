Taylor Swift again urges fans to vote at MTV VMAs

Online Desk

Taylor Swift on Wednesday repeated her call for fans to register to vote in the US presidential election as she accepted MTV's top Video Music Award.

Swift won the Video of the Year for "Fortnight," which also featured Post Malone, and thanked her loyal Swifties for bestowing her with the fan-chosen award, which she took home for the third straight year.

The 34-year-old international megastar's call follows her endorsement of Kamala Harris in the minutes after the previous evening's presidential debate between the Democratic hopeful and Republican Donald Trump.

In her Instagram post, Swift said she would be voting for Harris because Harris “fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.”

“I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos,” she wrote.

Swift also said her endorsement of Harris was partially prompted by Trump’s decision to post artificial intelligence-generated pictures suggesting she had endorsed him. One showed Swift dressed as Uncle Sam, and the text said “Taylor wants YOU to VOTE for DONALD TRUMP.”

