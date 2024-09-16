Take a look at the stunning wedding pics of Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

Online Desk

Actor couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married in a low-key temple wedding in the presence of family.

(Photo | Instahram/aditiraohydari)
(Photo | Instahram/aditiraohydari)

The actors, who were engaged in March, tied the knot at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana, that is of significance to Aditi's family.

(Photo | Instahram/aditiraohydari)

Aditi, 37, and Siddharth, 45, shared their first pictures as newlyweds in a joint Instagram post.

(Photo | Instahram/aditiraohydari)

The couple wore clothes and jewellery designed by celebrated designer Sabyasachi Mukerjee.

(Photo | Instahram/aditiraohydari)

While Aditi wore a golden saree, Siddharth was dressed in a white kurta and dhoti.

(Photo | Instahram/aditiraohydari)

Aditi was last seen in the Netflix series "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" and Siddharth's recent big screen outing was "Indian 2".

(Photo | Instahram/aditiraohydari)
(Photo | Instahram/aditiraohydari)