Take a look at the stunning wedding pics of Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

Actor couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married in a low-key temple wedding in the presence of family..The actors, who were engaged in March, tied the knot at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana, that is of significance to Aditi's family..Aditi, 37, and Siddharth, 45, shared their first pictures as newlyweds in a joint Instagram post..The couple wore clothes and jewellery designed by celebrated designer Sabyasachi Mukerjee..While Aditi wore a golden saree, Siddharth was dressed in a white kurta and dhoti..Aditi was last seen in the Netflix series "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" and Siddharth's recent big screen outing was "Indian 2"..