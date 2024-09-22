Know more about Marxist lawmaker Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, 56, leads the Marxist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) and the 2019-formed broad alliance, the National People's Power (NPP)..Dissanayake hails from Thambuttegama, in the North Central District of Anuradhapura..This election is significant for Sri Lanka as the first election since mass protests led to the ousting of former leader Gotabaya Rajapaksa in 2022, following the country’s worst economic crisis..Dissanayake has consistently claimed that only a massive political transition can help Sri Lanka dig itself out from the current morass..A core value in this is to empower the working class and the rural folks, who had no say in political decision making..Dissanayake has been steadfast in his criticism of cronyism, nepotism, concentration of power and corruption..A Communist president in Sri Lanka?.Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest