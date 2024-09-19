A Communist president in Sri Lanka? Or will an ex-president's son help the elites cling on?

On September 21, Sri Lanka will hold its first election after the Indian Ocean island's economy collapsed in 2022, resulting in massive public protests that forced the then president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, to resign and to flee. This is the first election to be conducted after the country was officially declared bankrupt and the people's movement, known as the Aragalaya.

There are two frontrunners. One is the son of an ex-president who has done the hard yards. The other is a "commoner", who polled just 3% in the last presidential election but might make it to the top this time.

Sajith Premadasa, 57, is the current Leader of Opposition in Parliament and the leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), a UNP breakaway group that has consolidated itself as an influential political party.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, 56, leads the Marxist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) and the 2019-formed broad alliance, the National People's Power (NPP).

Both the presidential hopefuls entered parliament in the year 2000, have contested the 2019 presidential election, and represent diametrically opposite political ideologies – liberal and moderate left.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake

He is considered the 'outsider' in the presidential race, the communist leader who suddenly finds himself as a frontrunner, whose campaign was built on sweeping reforms, tackling corruption and ensuring economic relief.

In short, Dissanayake offers a political revolution through the ballot. And he insists that he has had a long and tedious journey to the top – and to earn public trust.

Dissanayake Mudiyanselage Anura Kumara Dissanayake (56) hails from Thambuttegama, in the North Central District of Anuradhapura.

In his own words, "an aspirational youth who wanted to change the world", Dissanayake has consistently claimed that only a massive political transition can help Sri Lanka dig itself out from the current morass. A core value in this is to empower the island's majority - the working class, the rural folks - who have no say in political decision making.

The son of "working class parents" as he describes them, Dissanayake attended two public schools in his hometown, and was the first student from Thambuttegama to enter university. His involvement with student politics saw him join the Marxist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) in 1987. Soon he was fully absorbed in JVP politics.

A bright student, Dissanayake entered the University of Peradeniya but had to leave as threats mounted. In 1992, he got himself transferred to the University of Kelaniya and graduated in 1995 with a Bachelor of Science degree.