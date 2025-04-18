Who is Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia, the gangster-turned Sikh separatist

Online Desk
Harpreet Singh, alias 'Happy Passia'—a Sikh separatist and one of India’s most wanted gangsters—was arrested by the FBI in Sacramento, United States, on Friday, April 18
Singh stands accused of orchestrating a string of terrorist attacks across Punjab, including 14 grenade blasts targeting both civilian and police establishments.
With his detention in the U.S. now confirmed, Indian authorities are expected to initiate formal extradition proceedings. Although ICE has not yet publicly disclosed details of the arrest, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is working closely with American counterparts to facilitate the legal process.
His arrest was carried out in coordination with Indian authorities following the issuance of a Red Corner Notice through Interpol.
According to security forces, Singh executed these terror attacks in collaboration with Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI, and the banned outfit Babbar Khalsa International.