Khalistani terrorist Happy Passia, alleged mastermind in 14 grenade attacks across Punjab, arrested by FBI in US

CHANDIGARH: Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia, a wanted Khalistani terrorist and alleged mastermind in 14 grenade attacks across Punjab was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in United States.

Sources said that Passia was arrested in Sacramento, California, on Friday by the FBI and the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO).

His arrest was confirmed by the FBI which stated that Singh is linked to two international terrorist organisations and had entered the United States illegally. He was reportedly using burner phones and encrypted applications to evade capture.

In 2021, Passia illegally entered the US through the Mexico border with the help of a human trafficking network. Earlier, he had escaped to the UK with the help of a fake identity in 2020 and stayed there for several months before he entered the US.

In statement posted on X FBI Sacramento wrote, "Today, Harpreet Singh, an alleged terrorist responsible for terror attacks in Punjab, India, was arrested by the #FBI & #ERO in Sacramento. Linked to two international terrorist groups, he entered the U.S. illegally and used burner phones to evade capture.’’