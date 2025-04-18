Khalistani terrorist Happy Passia, alleged mastermind in 14 grenade attacks across Punjab, arrested by FBI in US

CHANDIGARH: Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia, a wanted Khalistani terrorist and alleged mastermind in 14 grenade attacks across Punjab was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in United States.
Sources said that Passia was arrested in Sacramento, California, on Friday by the FBI and the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO).
His arrest was confirmed by the FBI which stated that Singh is linked to two international terrorist organisations and had entered the United States illegally. He was reportedly using burner phones and encrypted applications to evade capture.
In 2021, Passia illegally entered the US through the Mexico border with the help of a human trafficking network. Earlier, he had escaped to the UK with the help of a fake identity in 2020 and stayed there for several months before he entered the US.
In statement posted on X FBI Sacramento wrote, "Today, Harpreet Singh, an alleged terrorist responsible for terror attacks in Punjab, India, was arrested by the #FBI & #ERO in Sacramento. Linked to two international terrorist groups, he entered the U.S. illegally and used burner phones to evade capture.’’
Also, intelligence agencies got the information that Passia has been detained in the US. In the last seven months 16 grenade attacks took place in the state, which were targeting police posts, religious places and residences of public figures of which one of senior BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar. Passia’s name has cropped up during investigations into at least 14 such attacks.
Sources said that on September 11 last year, two youths hurled a hand grenade at a house in Sector 10 of Chandigarh, reportedly acting on instructions of Passia. The attack targeted a retired Superintendent of Police, Jaskirat Singh Chahal, who served as the Station House Officer (SHO) in Nakodar in 1986, during which four sikh protesters were killed in police firing.
In December 2023, Punjab Police busted a terror module operated by Happy Passia and Shamsher alias Honey, responsible for grenade attacks on police targets in Batala and Gurdaspur districts of the state.
Sources claimed that further investigations revealed that Passia arranged explosives, weapons, and logistical support for the accused through his local associates in Punjab, and also provided financial assistance.
It is learnt that Pasia is the key operative of the Khalistani militant outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) which has ties with Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan. Since 2023 he is associated with Khalistani militant Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, and they have been involved in setting up terror modules in Punjab.
Sources said that a matriculate Harpeet Singh hails from Passia village in the Amritsar district of Punjab, belonged an agriculturalist family, he is among the most wanted criminals in India with a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head.
In January this year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced a reward due to his alleged involvement in multiple grenade attacks. He has claimed responsibility for several such attacks in India.
His mother, Bhupinder Kaur and a younger sister Kirandeep Kaur were arrested by police for allegedly sheltering criminals.
He was named in a chargesheet filed before the special NIA court, along with Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda as Passia had a hand in multiple terror attacks and wanted in many cases including those registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Arms Act, and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Last year during questioning a number of associates of Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa a Canada-based Khalistani terrorist and Rinda, NIA found that both the terrorists have stopped working together and Rinda has started working with one Passia. His network is suspected of involvement in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022, said sources.