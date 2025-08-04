57 minutes, 28 runs, four wickets: How India clinched its narrowest Test win ever

Online Desk
India won the last Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar series by six runs to level the series 2-2.
Mohammed Siraj took five wickets of which three came on the final day as India edged out England by just six runs, their narrowest Test victory ever.
Prasidh Krishna delivered four crucial wickets that gave India stability amid all the chaos.
Gus Atkinson at the crease looked deadly as he pushed the tally ahead for England.
Chris Woakes came on to bat despite suffering injury early on in the game.
Indian captain Shubhman Gill was named the player of the series.
Indian bowler Mohammed Siraj was named the player of the match after claiming five scalps.
India stood at the edge, going into the last match trailing 1-2 down.
Rain had stopped play on day four of the Oval Test before all the drama that unfolded on the final day.
For Gill and Co., this is a new beginning, a reminder that no game is lost until the last ball is bowled, and no team is done until it stops believing.