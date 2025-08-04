FIFTH TEST: Superlative show by Siraj as India win edge-of-the-seat thriller

LONDON: What else could have summed the final day of England's Test summer better than the finish here at the Oval. Mohammed Siraj running in like a man possessed and claiming a five-for, which included three of the four wickets that fell on Day 5, to hand India a win to remember for ages. Given his superlative show, India won the contest by six runs and level the series 2-2.



Resuming the day, Prasidh Krishna was hit for two back-to-back fours by Jamie Overton bringing down the equation to 27 just after four balls of the day. But India's lynchpin Siraj has other plans. After beating wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith for two consecutive deliveries, the pacer, who was backed vociferously by the Indian crowd present at the venue, finally made him nick an away going delivery which was brilliantly held by Dhruv Jurel. He almost had Gus Atkinson the next delivery but the catch fell short of the second slip where KL Rahul was positioned.



But he struck the next over, trapping Overton before the wickets. The batter reviewed but the decision was upheld. Since the morning, every ball Siraj bowled turned out to be an event as he was relentless outside the off stump swinging it away from the batters. Josh Tongue then survived a close call as Prasidh hit him on the pads but the replay showed the ball was missing the stumps.