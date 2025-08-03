FIFTH TEST: Set for thrilling finish

LONDON: And there they were, walking off the field at The Oval on Sunday evening just when it seemed like the 35 runs England needed felt like climbing Mount Everest. What was an enthralling day of Test cricket, which looked set to end with a spectacular series finale, came to close abruptly because of bad light. In many ways, it was fitting that the highly competitive series between two teams, with their share of flaws, goes the full length of 25 days.
It all began at Leeds with India squandering advantage multiple times to let England win the first Test chasing down an improbable target of 371 runs. They endured collapses in both innings and dropped multiple catches to let England off the hook. They won the second Test at Edgbaston but once again failed to seize the momentum and let the game drift away at Lord's. At one time they looked set for a big first innings lead but a horrible mix up between Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul meant they only managed to level England's score. A mini collapse on Day 4 chasing 193 meant England once again surged ahead to emerge victorious.
And the story continued here at the Oval on Day 4 of the fifth and final Test on Sunday. Having reduced the hosts for 106/3 by claiming two wickets early in the morning session, Shubman Gill and Co have their nose ahead in the game. A wicket or two during the session could have broken England's back. And they got the opportunity sooner than later.
Harry Brook was on 19 when he offered a simple catch to Mohammed Siraj at fine leg. England were 137/3 - still 237 runs away from the target - then. Siraj had it easy but stumbled back on to the boundary cushion. In between these few seconds, bowler Prasidh Krishna started celebrating, arms outspread but the joy gave way to despair as he saw Siraj had just missed the chance.
Around one-and-a-half-month ago, Brook had top edged a Jasprit Bumrah's delivery and Siraj latched onto it when the batter had not even opened his account in England's first innings during the series opener. Bumrah, however, had overstepped, giving a new lease of life to Brook. The batter later got two reprieves - one each on 46 and 82 - as he went on to score 112-ball 99. Brook then helped his team reach closer to India's first innings total of 471. England eventually won the match chasing down a big target in the fourth innings.
The series began with Brook swinging the game in his team's favour after being given a reprieve and was heading towards an exciting finish in somewhat similar fashion with the batter once again in limelight. Brook went on to score 111 runs of just 98 balls that included two sixes and 14 fours. The century was his second of the series. He also added 195 runs for the fourth wicket with Joe Root. Apart from scoring those important runs, the duo batted together for more than 35 overs tiring India pacers.
They scored at a quick pace adding 58 runs from just 10.3 overs as England went into lunch at 164/3 in 38 overs. Post lunch, they only intensified their attack with Brook being the aggressor-in-chief. They added 75 runs from 14 overs between lunch and drinks. England were comfortably placed at 239/3 in 52 overs then.
If Brook was hitting boundaries at will, Root was also not behind. Brook slammed Prasidh for two fours soon after the lunch while Root scored a boundary of Siraj's next over. Runs kept flowing as Brook and Root went on to score 62 runs in the next 64 balls before the former holed out in the mid off trying to play across the line and losing his bat in the process. Incidentally, Siraj was the fielder. But by then the damage has already been done with England only 73 runs shy of target and Root still at the crease. Light drizzle extended the tea break but Root came back to complete his century, third consecutive of the series.
England, however, lost centurion Root and Jacob Bethell in quick intervals as India attempted another comeback. The play, however, was suspended for the day with rain stopping the play for the second time with England needing 35 runs while the visitors requiring four wickets to level the series.
Earlier, Siraj started well for India bowling a tight line and length and keeping explosive batter Ben Duckett quiet. Having already sent back Crawley the last ball of Day 3 play, the Hyderabad pacer beat Duckett outside the off stumps quite often. It was a battle to watch as Duckett reached his fifty with an edge off Siraj that beat the gully fielder and went for a boundary in the deep third man. Siraj also went round the wicket looking to angle the ball into Duckett. He didn't get the wicket but succeeded in building pressure on the batter, who loves to score freely. Prasidh, who replaced Akash Deep from the other end, reaped the reward as he had Duckett caught at first slip by KL Rahul.
Siraj struck thereafter, trapping Pope in front of the wickets. The English captain reviewed it but the Hawk-Eye showed the ball was hitting the middle stump. The wicket meant the home team was reduced to 106/3. He bowled an incisive spell of 8.1 overs before being replaced by Akash Deep at the Pavilion End.