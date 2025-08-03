FIFTH TEST: Set for thrilling finish

LONDON: And there they were, walking off the field at The Oval on Sunday evening just when it seemed like the 35 runs England needed felt like climbing Mount Everest. What was an enthralling day of Test cricket, which looked set to end with a spectacular series finale, came to close abruptly because of bad light. In many ways, it was fitting that the highly competitive series between two teams, with their share of flaws, goes the full length of 25 days.

It all began at Leeds with India squandering advantage multiple times to let England win the first Test chasing down an improbable target of 371 runs. They endured collapses in both innings and dropped multiple catches to let England off the hook. They won the second Test at Edgbaston but once again failed to seize the momentum and let the game drift away at Lord's. At one time they looked set for a big first innings lead but a horrible mix up between Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul meant they only managed to level England's score. A mini collapse on Day 4 chasing 193 meant England once again surged ahead to emerge victorious.

And the story continued here at the Oval on Day 4 of the fifth and final Test on Sunday. Having reduced the hosts for 106/3 by claiming two wickets early in the morning session, Shubman Gill and Co have their nose ahead in the game. A wicket or two during the session could have broken England's back. And they got the opportunity sooner than later.