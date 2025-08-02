Rohit bhai messaged me to keep playing: Jaiswal after his century on Day 3

The India opener said his team is well placed to win the game and they will be a confident lot going into Day 4. "Of course, I think we are quite confident. We just need to focus on our process and keep bowling in the right areas. That's what we are thinking and we will try our best. Of course, we all are enjoying here. We want this. We want fun. We want some battle in the middle. That is the fun. That's why you play Test cricket."



Jaiswal said he is learning a lot from head coach Gautam Gambhir and the former India captain's presence in the dressing room has been helping him a lot. "There are plenty of things that we have spoken about. We worked in the nets as well. I think it's all about the tactics. How I can use them in the middle and enjoy the game and put pressure on the bowlers as well. It's all about the situation in which I am in. That's how we talk. It's very relaxing and very helping. Sir is amazing and I am really enjoying it."



He has been a part of quite a few five-Test series in his young career and Jaiswal said every place offers a different challenge and a player has to adapt accordingly. He also thanked Rohit and Virat Kohli for helping him become a better player. "I think the challenges are different in different places. If you are playing in India, the challenge will be different. You are going to play spinners a lot. There will be three spinners in the team. When you are playing in Australia, there will be four seamers. When you are playing in England, there will be 4 seamers. I think that's how you need to plan your game. I need to plan my game, my innings, where my shots are and where I am going to score runs. Of course, I keep getting all these messages and playing with the seniors as long as I have played with Rohit Bhai, Virat Bhai. Playing with them has helped me a lot to grow as a person and seeing what they have done in Test cricket. How they have prepared themselves. I think it really helped me especially to improve as a player. Especially playing with all my mates now, KL Bhai, the way we chat and what we think about the game, how we think about the game, Gil Bhai. It's very interesting and I am really enjoying it."