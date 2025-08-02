Akash Deep slams maiden Test fifty, India negate morning session to reach 189/3 at lunch

LONDON: Unlike Friday, India decided to have a heavy roller on the surface and it worked in their favour as they scored 52 runs without loss in the first hour of play in the fifth and final Test here at the Oval on Saturday.

Pacer Akash Deep, who came in as a nightwatchman after B Sai Sudharsan's dismissal the previous day, took the charge picking up boundaries and facing most of the deliveries till drinks. He also completed his first half-century in the process and added 107 runs for the third wicket with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal before being dismissed only 11 minutes before lunch.

Meanwhile, England's horror show in the fielding continued as Zak Crawley dropped Akash Deep at the slip cordon in the 26th over bowled by Josh Tongue. It was the fourth dropped catch of the innings. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal got two reprieves while B Sai Sudharsan was grassed once on Day 2 evening.



The hosts started the proceedings with Jacob Bethell in their bid to change ends for the two pacers - Tongue and Gus Atkinson. The India pacer sent the third ball of the first over of the day through midwicket for a four giving the team a good start.