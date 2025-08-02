Night's watch Akash Deep shines in broad daylight

LONDON: When B Sai Sudharsan got out on Day 2 of the fifth Test here at the Oval, pacer Akash Deep made his way to the ground in place of skipper Shubman Gill. At least 20 minutes of the extended play was remaining when the pacer joined opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in the middle. He did the same at the Lord's Test in the fag end of Day 4 but could not last long as Ben Stokes cleaned him up.

With the on-field umpires calling off the day's play four balls later due to bad light, Akash Deep went back to pavilion unbeaten unlike the third Test and it also gave him an opportunity to contribute to the team's cause especially after a not-so-good show with the ball in England's first innings.

Seemingly a designated nightwatchman for this new-look India, the Bengal pacer blunted England's pace attack hitting 12 fours on his way to a 94-ball 66. He also added 107 runs with Jaiswal for the third wicket, almost depriving the hosts of any success in the morning session. England's horror show in the field also helped Akash Deep to reach his maiden Test fifty as Zak Crawley dropped him at the slip cordon in the 26th over bowled by Josh Tongue. He also survived a close LBW call. Skipper Ollie Pope reviewed it but the appeal was overturned due to the umpire's call.