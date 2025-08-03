Eng batters Root, Brook solid after India claim two early wickets

LONDON: It was in the first session on the morning of Day 2, England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett destroyed India's bowling attack to give their team a quick start in the fifth and final Test here at the Oval. Given the impact the duo had in the first innings, left-hand batter Duckett was a big threat for India even in absence of his partner in crime Crawley when the play resumed on the fourth day on Sunday.



The visitors needed to keep him quiet as he has the ability to run away with the game by scoring heavily, tearing apart the bowling attack. He had done that in the past in the series when he slammed a century to make the 371-run chase in the first match look like a walk in the park. Mohammed Siraj, however, was relentless and managed to keep Duckett under control.

Having already sent back Crawley the last ball of play on Day 3, the Hyderabad pacer beat Duckett outside the off stumps quite often but the batter survived. In his bid to make things happen, Siraj also went for 11 runs in the 20th over of the innings with stand-in skipper Ollie Pope hitting him for two fours.