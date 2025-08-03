Will reflect on fourth pacer issue after tour: India bowling coach Morkel

Once the play was called, the sun returned making conditions perfect for the play. That has been the case at the venue in the last four days. Morkel, however, said the ground was pretty wet that's why the play was called off. "I mean obviously as we can see it's pretty wet out there now, it's going to take them a while to get the covers off. I think the ground staff has been incredible this whole sort of Test match with, you know, breaks and getting the surfaces ready to play, so in a way that's out of our control, again tomorrow we can just focus on doing a good warm up, you know, and get the boys ready to hopefully get the ball in the right area and, yeah, create a little bit of excitement again."



Morkel also spoke on the last half-an-hour of play when India seamers steamed in to grab three quick wickets and push England on the back foot again. "I think the series so far, there have been moments like that where it's sort of up and down and we finally managed to break the partnership which was great and was important for us. Is almost like it's always, you feel for the new batter, it's quite tough to start, no matter if it's looking quite flat out there and we managed to get a bit of something on the ball, which is great for the series so far and unfortunately, yeah, the rain came in and we had to come back tomorrow."



The bowling coach said the bowlers have decided that they will not give up and fight till the end. "I think it's just, you know, you can't really afford to throw in a towel on a very important Test match and for us it was key to, like I said, to break that partnership, get a new batter in. We've seen it so many times before where if you get one, you can easily get one or two and just create a bit of pressure around that, so I think it wasn't, you know, no hard words or no sort of big talk, it's just for us to stay calm and really work hard to break that partnership and from there, just to get the ball in the right area."

