Problems plenty for India despite the fightback

LONDON: For a match that saw England drop their specialist spinner Liam Dawson and brought in spin bowling all-rounder Jacob Bethell in the playing XI apart from going with four fast bowlers, India opted for three pacers, bringing in a specialist batter Karun Nair replacing pace-bowling all-rounder. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar remained their preferred spin-bowling all-rounders.

Given the nature of the Oval wicket and weather conditions throughout the duration of the match, pacers were bound to play a key role. England got unlucky as they lost pacer Chris Woakes on Day 1 when he injured his shoulder while fielding. Woakes bowled 14 overs in the first innings before being ruled out. Bethell got only two of 69.4 overs England bowled in India's first innings. The spinners, including Joe Root, bowled nine out of the total 88 overs bowled in India's second essay.

It was no different for India as Jadeja's share was only two in India's 51.2 overs in England's first innings. They did employ Washington in the next innings with him and Jadeja both bowling four overs each till 68 overs. Replacing a pacer with specialist batter for a match to be played on lively pitch raised eyebrows but with Nair being the only half-centurion in the first innings and three fast bowlers doing the job, the decision seemed right.