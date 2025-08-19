Heavy rains lash Mumbai; red alert issued, transport disrupted

Heavy rain across Maharashtra has left seven people dead, damaged nearly two lakh hectares of crops, and caused widespread disruption..In response to the heavy downpour, authorities shut schools, colleges, and government offices, urging citizens to stay indoors..Heavy rains brought Mumbai to a near standstill as low-lying areas submerged, train services delayed and road traffic severely disrupted..Vikhroli receiving the highest rainfall at 255.5 mm, followed by Byculla (241 mm), and Bandra (211 mm)..Airlines issued advisories to passengers after the city remained lashed by heavy showers for a fourth consecutive day..Heavy rains praralyse Mumbai: Offices shut, transport disrupted amid IMD red alert.Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest