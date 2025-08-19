Heavy rains praralyse Mumbai: Offices shut, transport disrupted amid IMD red alert

Torrential rainfall lashed Mumbai on Tuesday, bringing the city to a near standstill as low-lying areas were submerged, local train services delayed, and road traffic severely disrupted.

In response to the heavy downpour, authorities shut schools, colleges, and government offices, urging citizens to stay indoors.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced the closure of all government and semi-government offices, except essential services, as a precautionary measure following a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Private establishments were advised to allow employees to work from home.

In the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning, several areas recorded over 200 mm of rainfall, with Vikhroli in the eastern suburbs receiving the highest at 255.5 mm, followed by Byculla (241 mm), Juhu (221.5 mm), and Bandra (211 mm). Mahalaxmi saw the lowest at 72.5 mm.

Heavy waterlogging was reported across the city, including in Andheri, Borivali, Chembur, Sion, Dadar, and Matunga, crippling traffic and public transport.

Key routes like the Eastern Express Highway, Eastern Freeway, and Mumbai-Gujarat highway witnessed flooding. Bus services of the BEST were rerouted in multiple locations, while suburban train services on both Central and Western Railway lines ran late by up to 10 minutes.

A technical snag between Ambivali and Shahad on the Central line added to commuter woes, though railway officials claimed that water levels on the tracks remained below danger levels.

The IMD has forecast "very heavy to extremely heavy" rainfall for Mumbai and surrounding districts through Tuesday, accompanied by gusty winds reaching 45–55 kmph.

A high tide of 3.75 metres at 9:16 am and another of 3.14 metres at 8:53 pm is expected to worsen the waterlogging.

The Directorate of Higher Education also declared a holiday for all senior colleges across Maharashtra’s Konkan region, including Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel, warning of potential hazards, especially near the coastline. “Step out only if necessary. We’re on high alert and ready to assist in any emergency,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

All civic and emergency response agencies remain on high alert as rains continue to batter the city.