Poll battle between Sudershan Reddy and CP Radhakrishnan for VP post

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, 67, a veteran BJP leader and RSS swayamsevak, is poised to become India’s Vice-President..On August 17, the BJP announced Radhakrishnan as the-ruling NDA's candidate for the September 9 vice-presidential elections..Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has resigned from his post, stating that the decision was made in order to focus on his health. . INDIA bloc on Tuesday announced ex-Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy as their candidate for the Vice-Presidential election..The ECI announced the Vice-Presidential election on September 9. Last date to making nomination is August 21..INDIA bloc names former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy as Vice‑Presidential candidate.Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest