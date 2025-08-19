INDIA bloc names former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy as Vice‑Presidential candidate

NEW DELHI: In a surprise pick, the Opposition INDIA bloc has nominated Former Supreme Court Judge Sudershan Reddy as its candidate for the post of Vice President of India.

Announcing the candidate, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, “This vice-presidential contest is an ideological battle, and all the opposition parties agreed on this, and this is the reason we have nominated B Sudershan Reddy as the joint candidate."

Before his appointment to the Supreme Court, Reddy had served as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court and as a judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. He retired as a judge of the Supreme Court in 2011.

Reddy will face the NDA nominee, Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, in the Vice Presidential contest scheduled to be on September 9.

The election was triggered by the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar last month due to health reasons. The deadline for filing nominations is August 21.

"All I.N.D.I.A. bloc parties has decided to have a common candidate, the decision has been taken unanimously. I am happy that all opposition parties have agreed to one name. It is a big achievement for democracy," Kharge said.

“Reddy one of the India s most distinguished and progressive jurist. He has had a long and eminent legal career. He has been a consistent and courageous champion of social , economic and political justice, In his many judgements, he favoured the poor people and protected the fundamental rights and Constitution,” said Kharge.