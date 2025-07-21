Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns as Vice President, cites health reasons

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has resigned from his post, stating that the decision was made in order to focus on his health and follow medical advice.

He is India's third Vice President to resign after VV Giri in 1969 and R Venkataraman in 1987, both of whom stepped down ahead of becoming the President.

In his resignation letter, Dhankhar said his departure was necessary to "prioritise health care" amid ongoing health concerns.

In the letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar wrote, “To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution.”