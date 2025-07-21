Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns as Vice President, cites health reasons
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has resigned from his post, stating that the decision was made in order to focus on his health and follow medical advice.
He is India's third Vice President to resign after VV Giri in 1969 and R Venkataraman in 1987, both of whom stepped down ahead of becoming the President.
In his resignation letter, Dhankhar said his departure was necessary to "prioritise health care" amid ongoing health concerns.
In the letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar wrote, “To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution.”
In his note, Dhankhar expressed his heartfelt appreciation to President Murmu for her “unwavering support” and the “soothing wonderful working relationship” during his tenure.
He also conveyed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers, noting that the Prime Minister’s “cooperation and support have been invaluable.”
Reflecting on his time in office, he shared, “The warmth, trust, and affection I have received from all the Hon’ble Members of Parliament would ever be cherished at and embedded in my memory.” Dhankhar described his tenure as a privilege, witnessing India’s “remarkable economic progress and unprecedented exponential development” during a transformative period.
“As I leave this esteemed office, I am filled with pride in Bharat’s global rise and phenomenal achievements and hold unwavering confidence in her brilliant future,” he said.