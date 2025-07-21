'Far more than meets the eye': Jairam Ramesh questions Dhankhar's sudden resignation as Vice- President

While Dhankhar cited health reasons, Ramesh suggested that there may be more to the resignation than meets the eye.

“No doubt Mr. Dhankhar has to give topmost priority to his health. But clearly, there is far more to his totally unexpected resignation than meets the eye,” he said, adding, “This is not the time for speculation, though.”

The Vice President had scheduled a crucial meeting of the Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee for Tuesday at 1 pm and was expected to announce significant measures related to the judiciary, making the timing of his resignation even more perplexing.

Earlier today, 63 MPs submitted a notice for the impeachment of Justice Yashwant Verma.

Ramesh also underscored Dhankhar’s role as a constitutional authority who did not shy away from calling out both the Government and the Opposition. “He took both the Government and the Opposition to task in equal measure,” the Congress leader said.

Appealing to the Vice President to reconsider his decision, Ramesh said, “We wish him the best of health but also request him to reconsider his decision. We also expect the Prime Minister to persuade Dhankhar to change his mind. This will be in the nation's interest. The farming community, in particular, will be greatly relieved.”

Dhankhar, 74, took office in August 2022 and was set to serve until 2027.

His resignation makes him the sixth Vice President of India to step down before completing a full term.

He follows in the footsteps of V.V. Giri, R. Venkataraman, Shankar Dayal Sharma, K.R. Narayanan, and Bhairon Singh Shekhawat. While the first four resigned to contest and later assume the presidency, Shekhawat quit after his defeat in the 2007 presidential election.