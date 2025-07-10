I will retire at right time, says Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

NEW DELHI: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said he would retire in August 2027, adding with a smile that it would be “subject to divine intervention.”

He made the remark while speaking at an event at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi.

“I will retire at the right time, August 2027, subject to divine intervention,” Dhankhar said in a light-hearted manner.

Dhankhar’s five-year term as India’s 14th Vice President is scheduled to end on August 10, 2027.

A senior lawyer by profession, Dhankhar was the Governor of West Bengal before being elected as Vice President in 2022. He was nominated by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).