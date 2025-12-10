Australia imposes world-first social media ban for under-16s

Australia has enacted a groundbreaking ban blocking all users under 16 from major social media platforms..Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat, Reddit, X, and Twitch now face huge fines if they fail to remove underage Australian accounts..The government says the ban protects children from “predatory algorithms” that expose them to bullying, violence, and harmful content..Prime Minister Anthony Albanese argues social media has become a weapon for bullies, scammers, and online predators..Teens across Australia woke up locked out of their favorite apps, while some argue the move won’t stop determined young users..Parents of affected children, including those harmed by online bullying, praise the ban as an overdue step for safety..Tech giants warn the laws are rushed and may push young users toward unsafe corners of the internet as legal challenges loom..IndiGo enters Day 3 of chaos as over 500 flights cancelled.Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest