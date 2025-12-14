UDF makes history at Kerala local body polls; sweeps corporations, panchayats

On Saturday, Kerala witnessed one of the most striking political comebacks in recent history, with the Congress-led UDF sweeping the local body elections.

LoP in Kerala Assembly and Congress leader V D Satheesan called the UDF's sweeping victory "a warning against the state government and a protest of the people against those who misgoverned Kerala."

Riding on a strong anti-incumbency wave, the UDF registered a resounding victory, winning four out of six municipal corporations, seven district panchayats, 54 municipalities, 79 block panchayats and around 505 grama panchayats.

The LDF, on the other hand, lost four district panchayats, four corporations and nearly 200 grama panchayats; dejected party members are expected to analyse the intense anti-incumbency wave.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured the Thiruvananthapuram corporation, a 'sign of public endorsement of BJP’s development agenda', said state BJP president Rajeev.

Ex-DGP R Sreelekha, who won with a sweeping majority at Sasthamangalam ward, is among the frontrunners for the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor’s post.

In another interesting event, three members of the Pulikkakandam family have emerged as a decisive force in determining who will rule the Pala municipality council this time.

The astounding results leave people with one looming question: Can the UDF carry this momentum into 2026, with the Assembly elections just around the corner?

