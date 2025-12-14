Kerala local body poll results: Satheesan’s calculus, LDF slip and UDF wave

KOCHI: When V D Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition, stepped off the Vande Bharat at Ernakulam South railway station on Saturday evening, the reception was telling. Jubilant Congress workers and leaders, led by MP Hibi Eden, MLA T J Vinod and DCC president Mohammed Shiyas, welcomed him with sweets. It marked the arrival of a leader who had just overseen one of the most decisive local body performances in Kerala’s political history by the Congress-led UDF.

Satheesan arrived in Kochi around 7pm from the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram, as celebrations continued across Congress camps following the sweeping verdict. Earlier in the day, speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, he credited the triumph to “Team UDF”. Yet, beneath the rhetoric of collective effort lay a series of hard political choices and shifting social alignments that reshaped Kerala’s electoral map.

The scale of UDF’s victory is unprecedented. The front swept 505 of 941 grama panchayats, 79 of 152 block panchayats, seven of 14 district panchayats, 54 of 87 municipalities, and four of six corporations. In 2020, the UDF managed to win just one corporation and 41 municipalities, while trailing the CPM-led LDF across every tier. The reversal is stark and historically rare.

An uncompromising political line has marked Satheesan’s tenure as LoP. His unapologetic tie-up with the Jam’aat e-Islami Hind-backed Welfare Party and his handling of controversies such as the case involving rape-accused MLA Rahul Mamkootathil drew sharp criticism. Yet, electorally, these decisions did not hurt the UDF. Instead, the front benefited from a consolidation of Muslim votes, particularly in north Kerala, driven by its key ally, the Indian Union Muslim League.

Central Travancore told a similar story. Traditional Christian and Muslim bastions largely held firm, delivering sweep-like results across districts that had shown signs of drift in recent elections.