Kerala local body polls: UDF makes history, sweeps panchayats, corporations; NDA secures Thiruvananthapuram
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress-led United Democratic Front showcased a thumping victory in both rural and urban civic bodies, as the counting of votes for the 2025 Kerala local body elections came to a close.
The UDF has won in four out of six corporations: Kollam, Kochi, Thrissur, and Kannur. The LDF retained Kozhikode, whereas the NDA has wrested Thiruvananthapuram from LDF.
The UDF also won 59 district panchayats, 1063 block panchayats, and 7451 grama panchayats; the LDF won 30 district panchayats, 823 block panchayats, and 6137 grama panchayats; while the NDA won just one district panchayat, 50 block panchayats, and 1363 grama panchayats.
LoP in Kerala Assembly and Congress leader V D Satheesan called the UDF's sweeping victory "a warning against the state government and a protest of the people against those who misgoverned Kerala."
KPCC president Sunny Joseph said on Saturday that the front's results indicated the people had rejected the LDF government.
LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan said the results would be closely examined. "Why such a verdict happened will be examined at the micro level. People's opinion will be considered and further steps will be taken," he said.
NDA secures 50 seats in Thiruvanathapuram Corporation
In the biggest gain for the BJP in the local body polls, the NDA secured 50 seats in the 101-member Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Council.
"Kerala is fed up of UDF and LDF. They see NDA as the only option that can deliver on good governance and build a #VikasitaKeralam with opportunities for all," wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media platform X.
A few of BJP's remarkable wins include its possible mayor candidates, ex-DGP R Sreelekha in Sasthamangalam and VV Rajesh in Kodunganoor wards. However, one of the BJP's star candidates, Padmini Thomas, faced a bitter result in the Palayam ward.
The election results come as a shock for the LDF, having lost half of its seats from its previous tenure. The LDF secured only 29 seats. Ajin SL, Left candidate from Thrikkannapuram ward, is becoming one of the party's 'saving graces'. A BJP worker had died by suicide in the work.
The UDF improved its status in the corporation, gaining six seats this term, a total of 19 seats. Vaishna Suresh, who fought a legal battle to secure her candidature, won from the Muttada ward with a lead of 393 votes. Ex-MLA KS Sabarinadhan, who was UDF's mayoral candidate from Kowdiar, also made a remarkable win.
Thiruvananthapuram Corporation stands different from the pro-UDF wave across the State.
Kollam Corporation: UDF secures 25 seats
UDF candidates secured victories in a majority of divisions in Kollam Corporation.
UDF candidate Xavier Mathias won in Shakthikulangara Harbour Division. NDA candidate Shiji won the Shakthikulangara Division by a margin of 1,385 votes.
UDF candidates B Deepu Gangadharan won Meenathuchery by 2,166 votes. and Radhika Saji won Kavanad by 1,732 votes. Vallikkeezhu Division was won by LDF candidate Vidya Manoj with a margin of 1,459 votes.
LDF candidate A M Mustafa won in Kureepuzha West Division, while UDF candidate B Ajith Kumar won in Kureepuzha Division. Neeravil Division was won by LDF candidate Mahesh R by a margin of 1,751 votes.
UDF candidate Richa Sugunan won in Anchalumood West Division, while in Anchalumood East Division, UDF candidate Adv. M S Gopakumar won. UDF candidate Dhanya Raju won in Kadavur Division.
LDF candidate B Prashanth won in Mathil Division. NDA candidate B Shailaja won in Thevalli Division, while BJP candidate C Suresh Kumar won in Ashramam Division.
UDF candidate Shaima won in Pallimukku Division. Ayathil Division was won by LDF candidate Jariath by a margin of 1,467 votes. UDF candidate T Lailakumari won in Kilikollur Division, while P Rajendran Pillai (UDF) won in Pandalathazham Division.
NDA candidate R Destimona won in Palathara Division, while UDF candidate Sadakath A won in Manakkad Division.
Thrissur Corporation: UDF leads
The UDF has made a historic comeback in Thrissur Corporation, securing 33 out of 56 divisions.
The Left Democratic Front (LDF), which ruled the corporation for two terms, won 11 seats. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 8 seats.
The UDF's victory is attributed to voters' disappointment over the LDF's development projects.
Suby Babu, former deputy mayor of Thrissur Corporation, has won in the Gandhinagar division.
Raghunath C Menon, who led the campaign works of Suresh Gopi in the Lok Sabha election, has won in the BJP's stronghold, Poonkunnam.
The LDF has won 21 out of 30 divisions in Thrissur district panchayat, a clear majority. The UDF has increased its presence from 7 to 9 seats, while the NDA has failed to win any seats despite fielding prominent leaders.
The LDF continues to dominate municipalities too, securing five out of seven.
Kottayam district panchayat: LDF, KC (M) defeated in Pala
The UDF, this time, reclaimed power in the Kottayam district panchayat, all six municipalities, and a majority of gram and block panchayats.
The LDF faced a significant setback this year. In the 2020 local body polls, the LDF had secured the district panchayat, 51 out of 71 block panchayats, 10 out of 11 block panchayats, and three out of six municipalities.
Notably, the LDF faced a significant defeat in Pala municipality, traditionally a stronghold of the Kerala Congress (M), suggesting a shift in the party's core voter base.
Speaking to media persons, KC (M) chairman Jose K Mani stated that the party respects the people's mandate and will conduct a 'thorough' analysis of the reasons behind the electoral defeat.
In 2020, the UDF lost Pala municipality for the first time ever, after KC (M) left the UDF to join the LDF.
UDF leaders believe this victory will provide a substantial boost to the coalition in the lead-up to the upcoming Assembly elections, scheduled for April-May 2026.
Meanwhile, the NDA did not perform as expected. Although they secured Poonjar Thekkekkara panchayat, the BJP lost its existing panchayats, Pallikkathodu and Mutholi.