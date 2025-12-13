Kerala local body polls: UDF makes history, sweeps panchayats, corporations; NDA secures Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress-led United Democratic Front showcased a thumping victory in both rural and urban civic bodies, as the counting of votes for the 2025 Kerala local body elections came to a close.

The UDF has won in four out of six corporations: Kollam, Kochi, Thrissur, and Kannur. The LDF retained Kozhikode, whereas the NDA has wrested Thiruvananthapuram from LDF.

The UDF also won 59 district panchayats, 1063 block panchayats, and 7451 grama panchayats; the LDF won 30 district panchayats, 823 block panchayats, and 6137 grama panchayats; while the NDA won just one district panchayat, 50 block panchayats, and 1363 grama panchayats.

LoP in Kerala Assembly and Congress leader V D Satheesan called the UDF's sweeping victory "a warning against the state government and a protest of the people against those who misgoverned Kerala."

KPCC president Sunny Joseph said on Saturday that the front's results indicated the people had rejected the LDF government.

LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan said the results would be closely examined. "Why such a verdict happened will be examined at the micro level. People's opinion will be considered and further steps will be taken," he said.