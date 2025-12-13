Post-poll arithmetic pushes UDF–LDF talks in Palakkad municipality to block NDA

PALAKKAD: With no political front securing a clear majority in the Palakkad municipality, post-poll negotiations have swiftly moved from informal exchanges to structured political engagement. Senior party leaders and local functionaries across fronts confirm that exploratory talks are underway between the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to forge a tactical understanding—on the lines of an INDIA-bloc-style coordination at the civic level—to prevent the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from forming the municipal administration.

The municipal arithmetic has left little room for ambiguity. In the 53-member council, the NDA has emerged as the single largest bloc with 25 seats, falling two short of the 27 required for a simple majority. The UDF has secured 18 wards, the LDF nine, along with the presence of a Congress rebel. Taken together, the UDF–LDF tally comfortably crosses the majority mark, providing the numerical basis for a potential alternative administration, should both fronts agree on a working arrangement.

Signals from the fronts

Public statements from UDF leaders underline the seriousness of the discussions. Palakkad UDF convenor Balagopal P told TNIE that the priority is to keep the NDA out of power, with the finer contours of any arrangement to be decided at the state leadership level. The emphasis, he suggested, is on political strategy rather than immediate portfolio negotiations. "At any cost, we will keep away NDA from the power," he affirmed.