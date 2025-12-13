Kerala local body polls: Public anger against Pinarayi govt fueled UDF momentum, says VD Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan attributed the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) victory in the local body elections to strong anti-incumbency sentiments and the CPM’s shift toward majority appeasement. He argued that the CPM had adopted the communal agenda of the BJP, which ultimately benefited the latter, particularly in Thiruvananthapuram.

"Before the parliamentary elections, the CPM pursued minority appeasement, only to later switch to majority appeasement. UDF had consistently warned that such a strategy would serve only the BJP. The approach once followed by EMS in 1987 cannot succeed in 2025 or 2026," Satheesan said.

Calling the win a continuation of UDF’s success in recent by-elections, Satheesan dedicated the victory to Team UDF, which he said worked cohesively. "UDF is not merely a coalition of parties; it is a political platform shaped by diverse social factors. The people have demonstrated that Team UDF is the largest political platform in Kerala, and it is poised to drive change," he added.

Satheesan further noted that public resentment against the Pinarayi government was evident, and remarks by CPM leader MM Mani that belittled voters reflected the mindset of the CPM leadership.

Expressing gratitude to the people, Satheesan assured that Team UDF would rise to the challenge of honouring the trust placed in them. He said the public response has energised the UDF ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

"Our preparations for the big battle will continue in the months ahead. Candidates will be announced earlier this time, and discussions are already underway," he said.