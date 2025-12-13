Local body polls: Counting commences, results to reveal Kerala’s political mood ahead of assembly election

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The counting of votes polled for the 1,199 local bodies in Kerala began at 8 am on Saturday. The local body elections were held in two phases in Kerala.

The postal ballots were counted, and the counting of EVM votes has begun.

Counting is being taking place in 244 centres and 14 district collectorates. Initial trends reveals that the ruling LDF, the opposition UDF and the NDA are leading in various grama panchayat, block panchayat, municipality and corporation wards.

There were minor issues at a few counting centres, including Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad and Vadakara, on providing entry to booth agents and candidates.

The oath-taking of elected panchayat members and municipal councillors will be held on December 21 at 10 am. Oath-taking of corporation councillors will take place on December 21 at 11 am.

Clouded for months by sexual assault allegations involving expelled MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, Kerala’s political climate is set for a decisive shift as the local body election results roll in on Saturday. For the LDF which has enjoyed close to a decade in power, the numbers will be unforgiving. Any slide in corporations, district panchayats, municipalities and grama panchayats will be read either as a verdict on its governance record or a clear sign of anti-incumbency.

The result will be decisive in shaping its course towards the next assembly election for the UDF, which has been out of power for almost 10 years. Compared to the two fronts, the result will be an indicator of the future of NDA which strives to achieve a reliable third force position in the state.

CPM sources said the party had approached the election with ‘utmost caution’ considering the anti-incumbency factor. “ Our focus remains on development politics and welfare measures implemented by our government,” said a senior leader.

Reports from some district committees suggest cross voting by BJP supporters for the UDF in certain wards where the former is not strong. The CPM leadership also believes the Sabarimala gold theft case will have only minimal impact, especially after the arrest of two former Travancore Devaswom Board presidents.

A setback for the LDF would force the CPM to undertake a serious introspection on governance and strategies to counter anti-incumbency. The polls also mark the first significant election test for state secretary M V Govindan since assuming office.