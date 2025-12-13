Congress candidate who moved Kerala HC for name reinstatement in electoral roll, wins Muttada ward

Vyshna SL, the Congress candidate from Muttada division of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, won with a margin of over 300 votes in the local body polls. She had to move the Kerala High Court to reinstate her name in the electoral roll.

Vyshna had approached the Kerala HC after getting a notice from the State Election Commission (SEC) informing that her name had been removed from the voters' list.

Subsequently, the High Court ordered the SEC to reexamine her claim. Thereafter, the SEC conducted a hearing and reinstated her name on the voters list. The Congress alleged LDF conspiracy behind the removal of Vyshna's name from the voters' list.

Talking to reporters after her win, Vyshna SL said it was a win for democracy. She added that this is an occasion to be proud and happy.

She also remarked that people recognised the Congress's hard work.