IPL 2026 mini-auction: Top 5 most expensive buys

TNIE online desk
Cameron Green - The biggest cheque of the IPL 2026 mini-auction went to the Australian all-rounder. Kolkata Knight Riders snapped up Green for Rs 25.20 crore, making him the most expensive overseas player in IPL history.
Matheesha Pathirana - Sri Lanka’s pace sensation sparked a fierce bidding war before Kolkata Knight Riders sealed the deal at Rs 18 crore, underlining their intent to bolster the bowling attack.
Prashant Veer - A breakout name from Uttar Pradesh, Prashant Veer emerged as one of the auction’s biggest surprises. Chennai Super Kings invested Rs 14.20 crore in the promising Indian all-rounder.
Kartik Sharma - Chennai doubled down on domestic talent as they roped in wicketkeeper-batter Kartik Sharma for Rs 14.20 crore, making him the joint-most expensive uncapped player in IPL history.
Liam Livingstone - England’s power-hitter completed the top five after Sunrisers Hyderabad picked him up for Rs 13 crore, adding explosive firepower to their middle order.