IPL auction: KKR bag Green for Rs 25.20 crore; CSK buy Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma for Rs 14.2 crore each

ABU DHABI: Australian all-rounder Cameron Green created history at the IPL 2026 mega auction on Tuesday, becoming the most expensive overseas player ever after being bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹25.20 crore in a fierce bidding war at Abu Dhabi.

Green is now the third-most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League. He will, however, not pocket the full amount as a cap of Rs 18 crore has been set on the amount a foreign player can earn in a mini auction. The remaining amount will go into the BCCI coffers.

The auction opened with strong interest in the 25-year-old Green, as Rajasthan Royals and KKR initially locked horns. Rajasthan pulled out at around ₹13 crore before Chennai Super Kings (CSK) entered the contest and drove the price well past the ₹20 crore mark. CSK made a final bid of ₹25 crore, but KKR edged ahead with a ₹25.20 crore offer to seal the deal.

With this bid, Green surpassed the previous record for an overseas player held by Mitchell Starc, who was bought for ₹24.75 crore by KKR at the IPL 2024 auction. Green’s price is also a world-record amount for any overseas player in a franchise-based T20 competition.

Having missed out on Green, CSK went all out to get two uncapped Indian youngsters Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma. Each of them cost an incredible Rs 14.2 crore, becoming the joint most expensive uncapped players in IPL history.

The 20-year-old Veer from Uttar Pradesh is expected to slot in for Ravindra Jadeja who has been traded to the Rajasthan Royals. He is an all-rounder in the same mould, bowling left-arm spin and being a reliable batter as well.

Sharma, who plays for Rajasthan in domestic cricket, has impressed with his big hitting in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this year. CSK watched the 19-year-old at close quarters last season, when he trained with the squad, and were eager to get him back.

Green has featured in 21 T20 Internationals for Australia, scoring 521 runs at an average of 32.56 and a strike rate of 160.30, including six half-centuries. He has also taken 12 wickets at an average of 23.35.

In overall T20 cricket, he has amassed 1,334 runs in 63 matches at an average of 33.35 and a strike rate of 151.07, with one century and seven fifties, while claiming 28 wickets.

In the IPL, Green represented Mumbai Indians in 2023 and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2024. Across the two seasons, he scored 707 runs in 29 matches at an impressive average of 41.58 and a strike rate in excess of 153, including one century and two fifties, and picked up 16 wickets. He did not take part in last season’s auction due to injury.

KKR, which had the highest purse at the auction, also splashed big on Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana. The 22-year-old was snapped up for Rs 18 crore after KKR fought off stiff competition from Lucknow Super Giants.

CSK, which had the second highest purse, sealed their first purchase when they bought West Indian Akeal Hosein at his base price of Rs 2 crore. The left arm spinner has previously played for two other Super Kings franchises -- Joburg Super Kings and Texas Super Kings.

South African veteran middle-order batter David Miller was picked up by Delhi Capitals (DC) at his base price of ₹2 crore. Miller has scored 2,612 runs in 132 T20 Internationals for South Africa at an average of 33.06 and a strike rate above 140, including two centuries and eight half-centuries. Overall, he has 11,497 runs in 539 T20 matches at an average of 35.05, with four centuries and 50 fifties.

In the IPL, the left-hander has accumulated 3,077 runs in 141 matches for Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants at an average of 35.77 and a strike rate above 138, with one century and 13 fifties.

However, his last season with LSG was underwhelming, as he managed just 153 runs in 11 innings at an average of 30.60 and a strike rate of over 127, with a best score of 27 not out.