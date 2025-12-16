Uncertainty over Bengaluru hosting IPL 2026 opener after stampede, league from March 26 to May 31

While the stadium has received conditional clearance from the Karnataka government, it is still required to meet necessary safety and security standards following the deaths.

The franchise drew intense criticism for encouraging people to turn up for the street celebrations without obtaining requisite clearances from government agencies.

"Every year, the IPL opening match traditionally takes place at the home ground of the team that won the trophy in the previous season," recently elected Karnataka State Cricket Association president Venkatesh Prasad told reporters in Mysuru.

"But there was some uncertainty due to the stampede during RCB's IPL championship celebrations on June 4.

"So, I've held discussions with the BCCI about hosting the opening match in Bengaluru, and they are also discussing the issue," he added.

After the stampede, Bengaluru also lost the Women’s World Cup matches scheduled earlier this year owing to security and administrative concerns.

The mini-auction for IPL 2026 will be held in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, with three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders entering the process with the biggest purse.