Adieu, legend: Eight Sreenivasan films that left an indelible mark on Malayalam cinema

TNIE online desk
'Nadodikakattu' (1987) was directed by Sathyan Anthikkad and starring Mohanlal, Shobhana and Sreenivasan, the film was released amid a sharp rise in unemployment in Kerala.
'Ponmotta Idunna Tharavu' (1988) was directed by Sathyan Anthikkad and written by Raghunath Paleri, the film stars Sreenivasan and satirically explores how greed complicates human relationships.
'Varavelpu' (1989) directed by Sathyan Anthikkad and written by Sreenivasan, stars Mohanlal and is now regarded as a seminal dark comedy on the harsh realities faced by a Gulf returnee.
Directed by himself, 'Vadakkunokkiyantram' (1989) stars Sreenivasan as Thalathil Dineshan, who came to embody the everyman grappling with an inferiority complex in Kerala.
Starring Jayaram, Sreenivasan, 'Sandesham' (1991) was directed by Sathyan Anthikkad and was written by Sreenivasan. It talks about satire on Kerala politics whose themes still resonate today.
Directed by Sreenivasan, 'Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala' (1998) sharply portrays a homemaker’s struggle with her idle and imprudent husband, remaining strikingly relevant.
'Kilichundan Mampazham' (2003) is a Malayalam romantic comedy written and directed by Priyadarshan, based on a story by Sreenivasan.
'Njan Prakashan' (2018) is a satirical comedy directed by Sathyan Anthikkad and written by Sreenivasan, starring Fahadh Faasil as a lazy youth seeking an easy life abroad who undergoes a transformative journey.