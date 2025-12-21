Sreenivasan: The master of subtle humour

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: How political was he? Or apolitical for that matter. Veteran writer- actor- director Sreenivasan's political screenplays traverse mostly through wafer-thin margins of both the political and apolitical, even at times, merging the two. A master storyteller, he succeeded in capturing the subtle hues of the Malayali psyche via his scripts that almost always reflected Kerala society in its entirety, through a career that spanned almost five decades of stellar creative output.

As an untiring champion of social satire, political criticism and creator of unadulterated humour, Sreenivasan mirrored the Malayali community of the 70s and 80s, with all its vulnerabilities, pettiness, honesty or the lack of it through his blockbuster scripts.

Be it his first Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu, the widely popular trilogy of Nadodikkattu, Pattana Pravesham, Akkkare Akkare Akkare spread over three years, his screenplays encapsulated storylines that never failed to question the societal convictions of the day.

Sandesam, one of his most popular screenplays ever, could well be the rebelliousness of a societal spectator, fed up with the existing system. Contrary to popular perception it was not mere Left bashing or revving up anti-Communist sentiments that Sreenivasan often indulged in. The astute political commentator that he was, Sreenivasan preferred to take a bird's eye view at the sore lack of inner political conviction that often runs as a leitmotif through Kerala society, cutting across all classes.