Sreenivasan exposed pretensions of Malayalis through his satirical movies
KOCHI: Born into a middle class family in Kannur, Sreenivasan had the opportunity to witness the absurd, farcical ideologies and the pretensions of lo cal-level leaders who tried to impose their progressive thoughts on society.
The film Sandesam, a political satire written by Sreenivasan and directed by Sathyan Anthikkad in 1991, humorously depicts the clashes between two brothers supporting two ideologically different political parties. The movie remains relevant as it highlights how politics divides families and societies.
The dialogues of Kumara Pillai, the ideological guru of the Left party, who makes a critical evaluation of the party’s defeat in an election, still fills social media pages with trolls and memes during every election. The dialogue “We allow inner party democracy. But you should not question our theoreticians. If you don’t follow party discipline, we will teach you” continue to resonate in the political sphere.
Prabhakaran the politician who visits the house of a prospective bride for a pre-wedding meeting asks whether she is “ready to work for the liberation of the working class”. He says, “The wife of a revolutionary should be ready to meet any consequence and should be ready to face bullets.”
Sreenivasan had the unique talent to present the trials and tribulations of the middle class families with a touch of humour. While Sandesam portrayed the dark side of factional politics and political rivalry, Varavelppu exposed how trade unions and bureaucracy are jeopardising the lives of youngsters who invest their lifetime savings to earn a livelihood. The story of Varavelppu, which portrays the miseries of a Gulf returnee who starts a bus service, is based on the life of his father.
Sreenivasan held a mirror to society, exposing the pretensions, inferiority complex, and the struggles of the middle class Malayali. As a writer, he was well aware of his limitations and never hesitated to ridicule his own faults and appearance. For the common man, he was a neighbour who understood their struggles to stay afloat. His writing was simple and sharp in its criticism of the hypocrisy and hostility of politicians and the erosion of civility in society.
In Vadakkunokkiyantram, he portrays the sense of insecurity and inferiority complex of an unattractive youth who gets married to a beautiful woman and fears that she may desert him. In Chinthavishtayaya Syamala, he plays the role of a school teacher who does not love his profession but searches for shortcuts to become wealthy. The character Vijayan Master is an atheist, but once he goes on a pilgrimage to Sabarimala, he turns an ascetic. When the family pleads with him to end the penance, he asks, “Do you mean devotion is seasonal?”
Films written by him, like T P Balagopalanm MA, Gandhinagar Second Street, Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam, Nadodikattu, Vellanakalude Nadu, Mukundetta Sumitra Vilikkunnu, and Pavam Pavam Rajakumaran, sketch the struggles of unemployed youth who continue to dream about a peaceful life while scrambling to face the harsh realities of life.
In the film Anaval Mothiram, he plays the role of a lazy and coward police officer who becomes brave and reckless when a blood test reveals that he is suffering from leukemia.
In Bhagyavan, directed by Suresh Unnithan and written by C Radhakriswhnan, Balu, the character portrayed by Sreenivasan, goes into hiding as people fight to get him as a guest. An astrologer says that Balu has a unique feature called ‘labhya Labhyasree in his horoscope due to which his presence can bring good fortune to others.
He has also characterised villain roles, like Appakkala of Thenmavin Kombathu, Moosa of Kaalapani, Maruthu of Oru Maravathur Kanavu, Bhargavan of Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka, and Moideenkunju Haji of Kilichundan Mampazham.
In Traffic and Passenger, he portrayed the roles of a commoner who turns hero in challenging situations.