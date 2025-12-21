Sreenivasan exposed pretensions of Malayalis through his satirical movies

KOCHI: Born into a middle class family in Kannur, Sreenivasan had the opportunity to witness the absurd, farcical ideologies and the pretensions of lo cal-level leaders who tried to impose their progressive thoughts on society.

The film Sandesam, a political satire written by Sreenivasan and directed by Sathyan Anthikkad in 1991, humorously depicts the clashes between two brothers supporting two ideologically different political parties. The movie remains relevant as it highlights how politics divides families and societies.

The dialogues of Kumara Pillai, the ideological guru of the Left party, who makes a critical evaluation of the party’s defeat in an election, still fills social media pages with trolls and memes during every election. The dialogue “We allow inner party democracy. But you should not question our theoreticians. If you don’t follow party discipline, we will teach you” continue to resonate in the political sphere.

Prabhakaran the politician who visits the house of a prospective bride for a pre-wedding meeting asks whether she is “ready to work for the liberation of the working class”. He says, “The wife of a revolutionary should be ready to meet any consequence and should be ready to face bullets.”

Sreenivasan had the unique talent to present the trials and tribulations of the middle class families with a touch of humour. While Sandesam portrayed the dark side of factional politics and political rivalry, Varavelppu exposed how trade unions and bureaucracy are jeopardising the lives of youngsters who invest their lifetime savings to earn a livelihood. The story of Varavelppu, which portrays the miseries of a Gulf returnee who starts a bus service, is based on the life of his father.