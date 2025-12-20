Actor, screenwriter, and filmmaker Sreenivasan who made Keralites laugh and reflect passes away

KOCHI: Veteran Malayalam actor, screenwriter, and filmmaker Sreenivasan passed away on Saturday at the Tripunithura Taluk Hospital in Kochi. He was 69.
Suffering from prolonged health issues, Sreenivasan was being taken to Amrita Hospital for dialysis when his condition deteriorated on the way. He was rushed to the Tripunithura hospital, where he breathed his last.
Sreenivasan’s death marks the end of an era in Malayalam cinema. Over a career spanning nearly 48 years, he emerged as one of the most influential creative voices in the industry, shaping popular cinema through sharp satire, humane storytelling, and socially rooted humour.
He acted in more than 200 films and wrote screenplays for several landmark works that continue to define Malayalam cinema’s golden years.
Born on April 6, 1956, in Patyam near Thalassery in Kannur district, Sreenivasan grew up in a modest household. His father was a schoolteacher, and his mother was a homemaker. After completing his schooling in Kuthuparamba and Kadirur, he graduated in economics from PRNSS College, Mattanur, before pursuing formal film education at the Film and Television Institute of Tamil Nadu, Chennai.
He made his acting debut in Manimuzhakkam (1976), directed by P A Backer, and went on to play his first lead role in Sanghaganam (1979). However, it was as a writer that he truly left his mark. His first screenplay, Odaruthammava Aalariyam (1984), announced a new voice in Malayalam cinema—irreverent, observant, and unapologetically critical of social hypocrisy.
The mid-1980s to early 1990s saw Sreenivasan at the peak of his creative powers. Films such as Gandhinagar 2nd Street, Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam, Varavelpu, and, most notably, Nadodikkattu, transformed everyday middle-class anxieties into enduring cinematic narratives.
Nadodikkattu and its sequels became cult classics, with dialogues and characters entering popular culture and remaining relevant decades later.
Sreenivasan frequently collaborated with leading directors such as Priyadarshan, Sathyan Anthikad and Kamal, forming a creative axis that defined mainstream Malayalam cinema. His writing blended humour with political and social critique, most powerfully seen in Sandesam (1991), a biting satire on political opportunism that earned him a Kerala State Film Award.
As a director, Sreenivasan proved equally accomplished. Vadakkunokkiyanthram, which he scripted and directed, explored male insecurity and patriarchal attitudes with rare sensitivity and won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Film. Nearly a decade later, Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala (1998) addressed marital alienation and emotional conflict, winning the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues.
In later years, Sreenivasan remained a significant presence, adapting to changing times without losing his edge. Films such as Udayananu Tharam, Katha Parayumpol and Njan Prakashan reaffirmed his relevance. Njan Prakashan went on to become one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time, introducing his brand of social satire to a new generation of viewers.
His contributions were recognised with numerous honours, including a National Film Award, multiple Kerala State Film Awards, Filmfare Awards South, Asianet Film Awards and lifetime achievement honours from film bodies and cultural organisations.
As an actor, Sreenivasan was known for his understated performances, often portraying the flawed common man with authenticity and restraint. His screen presence complemented his writing, lending credibility and emotional depth to characters rooted in everyday life.
Sreenivasan is survived by his sons Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan, both established figures in the Malayalam film industry.
With his passing, Malayalam cinema loses not just a prolific artist but a conscience keeper—one who consistently used humour and storytelling to question society, politics and human relationships.