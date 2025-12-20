Actor, screenwriter, and filmmaker Sreenivasan who made Keralites laugh and reflect passes away

KOCHI: Veteran Malayalam actor, screenwriter, and filmmaker Sreenivasan passed away on Saturday at the Tripunithura Taluk Hospital in Kochi. He was 69.

Suffering from prolonged health issues, Sreenivasan was being taken to Amrita Hospital for dialysis when his condition deteriorated on the way. He was rushed to the Tripunithura hospital, where he breathed his last.

Sreenivasan’s death marks the end of an era in Malayalam cinema. Over a career spanning nearly 48 years, he emerged as one of the most influential creative voices in the industry, shaping popular cinema through sharp satire, humane storytelling, and socially rooted humour.

He acted in more than 200 films and wrote screenplays for several landmark works that continue to define Malayalam cinema’s golden years.

Born on April 6, 1956, in Patyam near Thalassery in Kannur district, Sreenivasan grew up in a modest household. His father was a schoolteacher, and his mother was a homemaker. After completing his schooling in Kuthuparamba and Kadirur, he graduated in economics from PRNSS College, Mattanur, before pursuing formal film education at the Film and Television Institute of Tamil Nadu, Chennai.

He made his acting debut in Manimuzhakkam (1976), directed by P A Backer, and went on to play his first lead role in Sanghaganam (1979). However, it was as a writer that he truly left his mark. His first screenplay, Odaruthammava Aalariyam (1984), announced a new voice in Malayalam cinema—irreverent, observant, and unapologetically critical of social hypocrisy.