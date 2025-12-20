Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, LoP VD Satheesan pay tributes to actor-filmmaker Sreenivasan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of veteran filmmaker, actor and screenwriter Sreenivasan, describing his death as an irreparable loss to Malayalam cinema and Kerala’s cultural life.

In a condolence message, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Sreenivasan was a rare, multifaceted talent who left an indelible mark on every sphere of filmmaking, including story, screenplay, direction and acting. He noted that very few filmmakers had succeeded like Sreenivasan in authentically portraying the life of the common man on the silver screen and in leading audiences to deeper levels of social awareness through humour and thought-provoking narratives.

The Chief Minister said Sreenivasan broke several long-standing cinematic conventions and possessed the courage to articulate his ideas with wit and clarity, even when he knew these would invite sharp criticism. “Even those who strongly disagreed with his views acknowledged and respected his extraordinary talent,” he said.

Pinarayi Vijayan added that Sreenivasan played a significant role in reshaping the aesthetic sensibility of Malayalam cinema and was particularly effective in expressing his social perspectives through satire. Many of the characters he created and portrayed, the Chief Minister said, would remain etched in the collective memory of Malayalis for generations.

Recalling his personal association with the filmmaker, the Chief Minister described Sreenivasan’s demise as a personal loss as well. He fondly remembered sharing warm and humourous conversations with him during an interview and said Sreenivasan stood as a symbol of love and friendship. Born and brought up in Pattiam in the Kannur district, Sreenivasan’s life, he noted, was a lesson in perseverance, having transformed his passion for cinema into reality through sheer self-effort.