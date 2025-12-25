Christmas 2025 lights up hearts as faith, family and festivity come together

TNIE online desk
The festive season has rolled down the roads in all its pomp and splendour! Stars and trees have added a glimmer and shimmer in towns and villages.
The rhythmic drumbeat and harmony of carols resonate in every heart. Jesus, Mary, Joseph, the three wise men, shepherds and the angels weave Christmas stories every year.
At the Vatican, Pope Leo XIV presided over his first Midnight Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica. In his homily, he marveled at the “wisdom” of the Christmas story.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Cathedral Church of the Redemption early Thursday to mark Christmas celebrations. He posted a video of his visit to the church on X.
Christmas was celebrated with midnight masses drawing large congregations, and community events spreading cheer amid prayers for peace and harmony.
From soy wax candles and decorations made of coir, driftwood and cardboard to little packets of hay for a quick Christmas crib, people are having a whale of a time.
Christmas is a season that fills hearts with joy and cheer. From singing carols and exchanging gifts to Secret Santa surprises and festive treats, everything about this time of year feels magical.