Hope on Christmas Eve

The festive season has rolled down the roads in all its pomp and splendour! Stars and trees have added a glimmer and shimmer in towns and villages. The rhythmic drumbeat and harmony of carols resonate in every heart. Jesus, Mary, Joseph, the three wise men, shepherds and the angels weave Christmas stories every year.

Thomas Hardy’s poem ‘The Oxen’, which was published in The Times on December 24, 1915, reflects on the transition from innocence to disillusionment during the war years. But on Christmas Eve, the poet yearns to hope and believe, amidst all the chaos.

Christmas Eve, and twelve of the clock.

‘Now they are all on their knees,’

An elder said as we sat in a flock

By the embers in hearthside ease.

The elder narrates the Christmas tale to the young ones. They picture the animals kneeling in the stable at the birth of Jesus.

Nor did it occur to one of us there

To doubt they were kneeling then.

The children accept without question the kneeling of the oxen then, and the lines end abruptly.

So fair a fancy few would weave