Salman Khan turns 60: A look at seven defining films that shaped Bhaijaan’s legacy

TNIE online desk

Superstar Salman Khan marked his 60th birthday on December 27 by hosting a grand celebration at his Panvel farmhouse with close friends and family in attendance.

Hum | Photo | Instagram

Released in 1989, 'Maine Pyar Kiya' is a Hindi-language romantic musical that marked the directorial debut of Sooraj Barjatya, with Salman Khan in his first lead role.

Photo | X

Released in 1994,'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' is a musical romantic drama written and directed by Sooraj Barjatya, and starred Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan in the lead roles.

Photo | X

Released in 1995, 'Karan Arjun' was directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan and starred Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Raakhee Gulzar, Mamta Kulkarni and Kajol in lead roles.

Photo | X

Released in 1999, 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' is directed, co-written and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starred Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai in lead roles.

Photo | X

Released in 2010,'Dabangg' was directed by Abhinav Singh Kashyap, and starred Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Sonu Sood in lead roles.

Photo | X

Released in 2015, 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' was co-written and directed by Kabir Khan, based on an original story by V. Vijayendra Prasad, and starred Salman Khan alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Photo | X

Released in 2016, 'Sultan' is a sports drama written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and starred Salman Khan alongside Anushka Sharma, Amit Sadh, and Randeep Hooda.

Photo | X
Photo | X
Interview: Salman Khan on Atlee project, Sikandar releasing the same week as L2: Empuraan and threats to his life: ‘Will live as much I am destined to’