Salman Khan turns 60: A look at seven defining films that shaped Bhaijaan’s legacy

TNIE online desk
Superstar Salman Khan marked his 60th birthday on December 27 by hosting a grand celebration at his Panvel farmhouse with close friends and family in attendance.
Released in 1989, 'Maine Pyar Kiya' is a Hindi-language romantic musical that marked the directorial debut of Sooraj Barjatya, with Salman Khan in his first lead role.
Released in 1994,'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' is a musical romantic drama written and directed by Sooraj Barjatya, and starred Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan in the lead roles.
Released in 1995, 'Karan Arjun' was directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan and starred Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Raakhee Gulzar, Mamta Kulkarni and Kajol in lead roles.
Released in 1999, 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' is directed, co-written and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starred Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai in lead roles.
Released in 2010,'Dabangg' was directed by Abhinav Singh Kashyap, and starred Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Sonu Sood in lead roles.
Released in 2015, 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' was co-written and directed by Kabir Khan, based on an original story by V. Vijayendra Prasad, and starred Salman Khan alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Released in 2016, 'Sultan' is a sports drama written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and starred Salman Khan alongside Anushka Sharma, Amit Sadh, and Randeep Hooda.