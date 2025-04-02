Interview: Salman Khan on Atlee project, Sikandar releasing the same week as L2: Empuraan and threats to his life: ‘Will live as much I am destined to’

On threats to his life

I believe in God. Jitni umr likhi hain utni likhi hain (I will live as much as I am destined to). But sometimes, having to move around with so many people (security personnel) becomes a problem. My routine is Galaxy (his Bandra apartment) to shoot and then return, no detours.

On Sikandar releasing in the same week as L2: Empuraan

I love Mohanlal as an actor. Prithviraj (Sukumaran) is directing the film; I think it is going to be excellent. Then Sunny Deol’s Jaat is also coming, so I hope companies everywhere give appraisals to their employees this month so that they can go watch all these films in theatres (laughs).

On Bollywood stars not having much fan following in the South

When my film is released there (the South), it will not get the numbers because their (South actors’) fan following is very strong. I'll be on the street, and they will say, 'Bhai, Bhai', but they will not go to the theatres. We've accepted them (South stars) here, and their films do well because we go and see them, like those of Rajinikanth garu, Chiranjeevi garu, Suriya or Ram Charan. But their fans do not go and see our films.

On the dismal phase of the Hindi film industry

We are going wrong with our budgets. Once our budgets are in control, things will become better. Today, it is difficult to make a film that is just a love story because we need emotion, action, romance, and the whole package. Nowadays, if there is a long shot or any informative dialogue comes on screen, people get on their phones. The attention span has become so brief. What is also happening is producers are competing amongst each other and directors are competing with directors. They are making films for themselves and not for the audience. Many of them also say that the audience will “not get” certain ideas, but how do they know? Since the advent of OTT platforms, the viewer can watch cinema from all over the world. Their sensibilities have expanded more than what filmmakers can imagine.

On doing comedies

I am not getting films like No Entry (2005) or Ready (2011). The films I am doing next are mass actioners, and it’s all great, but if I had to do a comedy, I would do something like No Entry. And if the Andaz Apna Apna sequel happens, it would be great.

On Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 and the Sooraj Barjatya film

It can happen. Kabir Khan is writing it; the first draft of it is ready. Barjatya sir is doing another film at the moment, but I am part of his next.

On age gaps with his female co-stars

I was thinking that I would work with new female co-stars, and then they would get more work and become big stars, but because of all this conversation around age gaps, I would have to think ten times before working with Ananya (Panday) or Janhvi (Kapoor). But ultimately, I would still do it.

On the new generation of actors

I think actors nowadays have become very insecure. Do you see any of these young actors doing two-hero films? I offered a multi-hero film to some actors, and all of them refused. In my time, I worked with Shah Rukh (Khan), Aamir (Khan), Sunny (Deol), Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Jackie (Shroff), among others. Fans of two actors coming together also give the film a box office push.

On film with Atlee

I don’t think it is happening right now. The problem was that he wrote a large-scale film, and the budget was too high.

On his upcoming project

I am doing another action film, a rustic one this time with my older brother in the industry, Sanjay Dutt.