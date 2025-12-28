Take a look at six global health wins in 2025

TNIE online desk
Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, achieved its target to protect 86 million girls against cervical cancer by the end of 2025 through its human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programme.
The game-changer drug 'Lenacapavir', given as an injection twice a year, possibly can prevent HIV infection completely. It was approved by US regulators in June and recommended by the WHO in July.
Researchers in the TB Alliance informed the Union Conference on Lung Health in Copenhagen that 'Sorbequiline', a new antibiotic drug, caused stronger action against TB-causing bacteria than existing treatments.
Following three years of negotiations, 194 countries agreed on a plan to improve prevention and response mechanisms to future pandemics, making vaccine access more equitable.
Novartis' GanLum outperformed the standard treatment for Malaria by demonstrating a cure rate of 99.2 per cent. After successful clinical trials, the treatment seeks regulatory approval.
Sub-Saharan countries like Cape Verde, Mauritius and Seychelles officially eliminated measles and rubella. 21 Pacific island countries also eliminated the diseases.