Sorbequiline, a new antibiotic, likely to serve as a breakthrough in tuberculosis treatment

Researchers in the TB Alliance informed the Union Conference on Lung Health in Copenhagen that Sorbequiline, a new antibiotic drug, caused stronger action against the deadly Tuberculosis-causing bacteria (Mycobacterium tuberculosis) than existing treatments.

The trial involving 309 people across 22 sites in South Africa, the Philippines, Georgia, Tanzania and Uganda, with different dose regimens, suggested that the administration of Sorbequiline could boost cure rates and reduce the time taken to treat the disease by months.

WHO reveals that every year, 1.5 million people die from TB, making it the most infectious killer disease in the world. Also, it states that over 10 million people get infected with TB. People with weak immune systems, such as people living with HIV, malnutrition or diabetes, have an increased risk of contracting the disease.

Notably, the disease is preventable and curable.