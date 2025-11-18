More than one in every three new TB cases globally is reported in South-East Asia region: WHO

NEW DELHI: More than one in every three new TB cases worldwide is reported in the South-East Asia region, home to less than a quarter of the global population, said WHO on Tuesday.

Urging countries to intensify action to end tuberculosis (TB), the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that despite the progress, the South-East Asia Region, including India, remains off track to meet the 2025 End TB milestones.

According to the latest WHO’s Global Tuberculosis Report 2025, 10.7 million people developed TB and 1.23 million died from the disease in 2024.

The WHO said in absolute numbers, India had an estimated 2.71 million people with TB, followed by Bangladesh 3,84,000, Myanmar 2,63,000, Thailand 1,04,000, and Nepal 67,000, the WHO said.

“Tuberculosis continues to threaten health security and development across the South-East Asia Region, hitting the poorest the hardest,” said Dr Catharina Boehme, Officer-in-Charge, WHO South-East Asia. “We know what works - early detection, rapid treatment, prevention, and strong primary health care. What’s needed now is speed, scale, and sustained political and financial commitment.”

TB burden in 2024 continued to vary across the Region, it highlighted.